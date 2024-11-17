Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Stonehill 2-3, Lindenwood 1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stonehill Skyhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Lindenwood Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Lions took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Skyhawks, who come in off a win.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Stonehill finally turned things around against New Orleans on Friday. They put a hurting on the Privateers to the tune of 80-54. With the Skyhawks ahead 45-19 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Stonehill was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Orleans only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood came up short against Robert Morris on Friday and fell 67-53. The Lions have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Stonehill's win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Lindenwood, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.