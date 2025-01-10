Halftime Report

Tennessee State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against Lindenwood.

If Tennessee State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-10 in no time. On the other hand, Lindenwood will have to make due with a 6-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Tennessee State 5-10, Lindenwood 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Tennessee State is 4-0 against Lindenwood since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Robert F. Hyland Arena. The Tigers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Tennessee State finally turned things around against Little Rock on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 95-86 win over the Trojans. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood came up short against SIUE on Saturday and fell 58-47. The match marked the Lions' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Tennessee State's victory bumped their record up to 5-10. As for Lindenwood, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tennessee State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lindenwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tennessee State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Lindenwood.

Odds

Lindenwood is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee State has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last 2 years.