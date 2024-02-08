Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Tennessee State 13-10, Lindenwood 8-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Tennessee State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Lindenwood took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Tennessee State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Tigers beat the Screaming Eagles 79-74. The win was just what Tennessee State needed coming off of a 68-49 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Lindenwood found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-71 to the Leathernecks.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 13-10 record this season. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season.

Looking forward, Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Tennessee State strolled past the Lions in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 75-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tennessee State is a 4.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee State has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last year.