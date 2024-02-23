Halftime Report

UT Martin and the Lions have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 47-40, UT Martin has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

UT Martin entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Lindenwood step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: UT Martin 17-10, Lindenwood 8-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UT Martin has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. UT Martin has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UT Martin meant business on Saturday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Eagles squad that has allowed just 63.07 points per contest. The Skyhawks walked away with an 88-82 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a hard 72-57 fall against the Panthers.

The Skyhawks' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-10. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given UT Martin's sizable advantage in that area, the Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, UT Martin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

UT Martin is a big 8.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

UT Martin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lindenwood.