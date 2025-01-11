Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: UT Martin 7-9, Lindenwood 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. The Skyhawks have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

On Thursday, UT Martin needed a bit of extra time to put away Western Illinois. They skirted past the Leathernecks 85-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

UT Martin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Lindenwood, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 72-62 victory over Tennessee State on Thursday.

UT Martin has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-9 record this season. As for Lindenwood, their win bumped their record up to an identical 7-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: UT Martin has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given UT Martin's sizable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Martin took their victory against Lindenwood in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 106-82. Will UT Martin repeat their success, or does Lindenwood have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT Martin has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Lindenwood.