Halftime Report

Western Illinois is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 48-38 lead against Lindenwood.

If Western Illinois keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-8 in no time. On the other hand, Lindenwood will have to make due with an 8-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Western Illinois 13-8, Lindenwood 8-14

How To Watch

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 1st at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Despite being away, Western Illinois is looking at a four-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Leathernecks came up short against the Eagles and fell 64-50.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They secured a 58-54 W over the Redhawks on Tuesday.

The Leathernecks' loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-8. As for the Lions, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-14.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Western Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, the Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Illinois was able to grind out a solid victory over the Lions in their previous matchup back in January, winning 68-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Western Illinois is a 4-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.