Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-9, Lipscomb 10-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Lipscomb is heading back home. The Lipscomb Bisons and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. Austin Peay took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Lipscomb, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Bisons rang in the new year with a 81-70 victory over the Knights.

Meanwhile, the Governors opened the new year with a less-than-successful 69-59 defeat to the Colonels. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Austin Peay in their matchups with Eastern Kentucky: they've now lost three in a row.

The Bisons are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Governors, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Lipscomb just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Lipscomb's sizeable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lipscomb beat Austin Peay 86-72 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Does Lipscomb have another victory up their sleeve, or will Austin Peay turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Austin Peay.