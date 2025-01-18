Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Austin Peay 7-11, Lipscomb 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Austin Peay has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. The Governors pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 14.5-point favorite Bisons.

On Thursday, Austin Peay needed a bit of extra time to put away Eastern Kentucky. They walked away with a 97-90 victory over the Colonels. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Governors as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Austin Peay was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Lipscomb against Bellarmine on Thursday as the squad secured an 87-53 victory. The Bisons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Austin Peay's win bumped their record up to 7-11. As for Lipscomb, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Austin Peay against the spread have faith in an upset since their 5-11 ATS record can't hold a candle to Lipscomb's 10-6.

Austin Peay came up short against Lipscomb in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 90-85. Can Austin Peay avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lipscomb is a big 14.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Austin Peay.