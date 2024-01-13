Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-9, Lipscomb 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Lipscomb is heading back home. The Lipscomb Bisons and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. Austin Peay took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Lipscomb, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Bisons rang in the new year with a 81-70 victory over the Knights.

Meanwhile, the Governors opened the new year with a less-than-successful 69-59 defeat to the Colonels. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Austin Peay in their matchups with Eastern Kentucky: they've now lost three in a row.

The Bisons are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Governors, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Lipscomb just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Lipscomb's sizeable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 10-5 and Austin Peay is 6-3.

Odds

Lipscomb is a solid 7-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Austin Peay.