Bellarmine Knights @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Bellarmine 3-18, Lipscomb 14-7

Knights fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Allen Arena. The Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Bellarmine fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Austin Peay on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 86-77 to the Governors.

Bellarmine struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 10.6 per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Lipscomb last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took an 80-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Eastern Kentucky.

Bellarmine's loss dropped their record down to 3-18. As for Lipscomb, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Bellarmine has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bellarmine was dealt a punishing 87-53 loss at the hands of Lipscomb in their previous meeting back in January. Can Bellarmine avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Lipscomb is a big 19.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Lipscomb has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Bellarmine.