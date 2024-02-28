Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Bellarmine 8-21, Lipscomb 18-11

What to Know

Bellarmine has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Bellarmine in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.9% better than the opposition, a fact Bellarmine proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 82-70.

Austin Peay typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Lipscomb proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 90-85 win over the Governors. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 8-21. As for the Bisons, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bellarmine haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-7-1 against the spread).

Odds

Lipscomb is a big 11-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Bellarmine.