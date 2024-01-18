Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-13, Lipscomb 11-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Lipscomb Bisons and the Cent. Arkansas Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Allen Arena. Lipscomb will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, a fact Lipscomb proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Governors by a score of 91-77.

Even though Cent. Arkansas has not done well against Bellarmine recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Bears came out on top in a nail-biter against the Knights and snuck past 59-57. The victory was just what Cent. Arkansas needed coming off of a 86-63 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Bisons have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 5-13.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Lipscomb just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Cent. Arkansas, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Lipscomb's sizeable advantage in that area, Cent. Arkansas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lipscomb beat Cent. Arkansas 93-81 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Lipscomb have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cent. Arkansas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cent. Arkansas.