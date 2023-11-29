Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Chattanooga 5-1, Lipscomb 5-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

What to Know

Chattanooga has enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Lipscomb Bisons at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.5% better than the opposition, a fact Chattanooga proved on Sunday. They strolled past the Redhawks with points to spare, taking the game 72-56.

Meanwhile, the Bisons beat the Terriers 85-78 on Sunday. The win was just what Lipscomb needed coming off of a 82-61 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Mocs' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. As for the Bisons, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been even better at 84.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Chattanooga came up short against Lipscomb when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 72-66. Can Chattanooga avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lipscomb.