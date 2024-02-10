Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Kennesaw State 13-11, Lipscomb 15-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Lipscomb is 8-2 against the Owls since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Allen Arena. Lipscomb has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Lipscomb and the Royals didn't disappoint and broke past the 168 point over/under on Thursday. The Bisons came out on top in a nail-biter against the Royals and snuck past 90-88. That's two games straight that Lipscomb has won by exactly two points.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 85-69 bruising from the Governors. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 153.5 point over/under.

The Bisons' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.3 points per game. As for the Owls, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-11 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Lipscomb and the Owls are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Lipscomb hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.4 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

Odds

Lipscomb is a solid 6-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 170 points.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.