Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Queens 10-14, Lipscomb 14-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Queens has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, the Royals beat the Knights 85-75.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Lipscomb and the Dolphins on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-59 effort from their previous meeting. The Bisons narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Dolphins 84-82.

The Royals' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-14. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.7 points per game. As for the Bisons, their victory bumped their record up to 14-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Queens and the Bisons are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Queens hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Queens is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Queens is playing on the road, but their 3-9 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Lipscomb is a big 9-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 168 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.