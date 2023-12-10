Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Tennessee State 6-3, Lipscomb 6-5

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Lipscomb Bisons at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Tennessee State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Governors 69-65.

We saw a pretty high 163.5-over/under line set for Lipscomb's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They lost 72-71 to the Bruins on a last-minute free throw From Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Lipscomb has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Will Pruitt put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Less helpful for Lipscomb was Owen McCormack's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.8 points per game. As for the Bisons, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-5.

While only Lipscomb took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Lipscomb is a solid 6-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Lipscomb.