Truett-McConnell Bears @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Truett-McConnell 0-2, Lipscomb 6-4

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

After both having extra time off, the Lipscomb Bisons and the Truett-McConnell Bears will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Allen Arena. The Bisons are coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

Last Thursday, Lipscomb didn't have too much trouble with SE Missouri State as they won 78-60. That's two games straight that the Bisons have won by exactly 18 points.

Lipscomb was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SE Missouri State only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Truett-McConnell had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. There's no need to mince words: Truett-McConnell lost to Western Carolina, and Truett-McConnell lost bad. The score wound up at 99-64.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: Lipscomb has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Truett-McConnell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lipscomb's victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Truett-McConnell, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.