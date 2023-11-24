Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 2-2, Lipscomb 3-2

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

UNC-Ash. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Lipscomb Bisons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Place Bell. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 24 more assists than your opponent, a fact UNC-Ash. proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Dragons 114-59 at home. With UNC-Ash. ahead 63-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb entered their tilt with Alabama A&M with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bisons blew past the Bulldogs 106-81. Considering Lipscomb has won three games by more than 24 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

The victory got the Bulldogs back to even at 2-2. As for the Bisons, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UNC-Ash. has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 51.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've nailed 51.5% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.