Wofford Terriers @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Wofford 1-0, Lipscomb 1-1

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

The Wofford Terriers are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Lipscomb Bisons at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. The Terriers will be strutting in after a victory while the Bisons will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wofford is headed out to face Lipscomb after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Wofford simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Erskine 112-58. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-30.

Wofford was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Erskine only posted five.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb ended up a good deal behind Arkansas on Wednesday and lost 76-60. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bisons in their matchups with the Razorbacks: they've now lost three in a row.

Wofford came up short against Lipscomb in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 85-78. Can Wofford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.