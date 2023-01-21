Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Bellarmine 9-11; Lipscomb 12-8

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons lost both of their matches to the Bellarmine Knights last season on scores of 71-77 and 73-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Lipscomb has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Bellarmine at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Allen Arena. The Bisons are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Lipscomb proved too difficult a challenge. Lipscomb enjoyed a cozy 75-62 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the Knights had enough points to win and then some against the Austin Peay Governors on Thursday, taking their contest 56-45.

Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Bellarmine has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The wins brought Lipscomb up to 12-8 and Bellarmine to 9-11. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lipscomb comes into the game boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.90%. Less enviably, the Knights are stumbling into the matchup with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Bellarmine.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bisons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb and Bellarmine both have two wins in their last four games.