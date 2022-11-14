Who's Playing
Belmont @ Lipscomb
Current Records: Belmont 1-1; Lipscomb 1-1
What to Know
The Belmont Bruins are 10-2 against the Lipscomb Bisons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Belmont is on the road again Monday and plays against Lipscomb at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Allen Arena. The Bisons will be strutting in after a win while the Bruins will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup between Belmont and the Furman Paladins this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Belmont falling 89-74 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Lipscomb took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 107-54 victory over the Campbellsville-Harrodsburg Pioneers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Belmont is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Bruins and the Bisons now sit at an identical 1-1. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Belmont is 27th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 68.6 on average. But Lipscomb enters the game with 74 points per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Odds
The Bruins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Belmont have won ten out of their last 12 games against Lipscomb.
- Dec 02, 2021 - Belmont 94 vs. Lipscomb 65
- Dec 12, 2020 - Belmont 81 vs. Lipscomb 71
- Dec 03, 2019 - Belmont 80 vs. Lipscomb 75
- Nov 20, 2019 - Belmont 73 vs. Lipscomb 67
- Dec 04, 2018 - Belmont 76 vs. Lipscomb 74
- Nov 15, 2018 - Belmont 87 vs. Lipscomb 83
- Dec 04, 2017 - Lipscomb 69 vs. Belmont 54
- Nov 27, 2017 - Lipscomb 74 vs. Belmont 66
- Dec 06, 2016 - Belmont 78 vs. Lipscomb 76
- Nov 29, 2016 - Belmont 64 vs. Lipscomb 62
- Dec 07, 2015 - Belmont 93 vs. Lipscomb 84
- Dec 01, 2015 - Belmont 105 vs. Lipscomb 89