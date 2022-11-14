Who's Playing

Belmont @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Belmont 1-1; Lipscomb 1-1

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins are 10-2 against the Lipscomb Bisons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Belmont is on the road again Monday and plays against Lipscomb at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Allen Arena. The Bisons will be strutting in after a win while the Bruins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Belmont and the Furman Paladins this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Belmont falling 89-74 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 107-54 victory over the Campbellsville-Harrodsburg Pioneers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Belmont is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Bruins and the Bisons now sit at an identical 1-1. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Belmont is 27th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 68.6 on average. But Lipscomb enters the game with 74 points per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Belmont have won ten out of their last 12 games against Lipscomb.