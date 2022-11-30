Who's Playing

Navy @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Navy 5-1; Lipscomb 4-2

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Lipscomb Bisons at noon ET Wednesday at Allen Arena. Last year, Navy and Lipscomb were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Midshipmen and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Navy wrapped it up with a 75-59 win at home.

As for Lipscomb, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Chattanooga Mocs last week. Lipscomb secured a 72-66 W over Chattanooga. Forward Jacob Ognacevic and guard Will Pruitt were among the main playmakers for the Bisons as the former had 21 points and the latter had 13 points along with eight rebounds.

Navy is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Navy is now 5-1 while Lipscomb sits at 4-2. Navy is 3-1 after wins this season, Lipscomb 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bisons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb won one game and tied two games in their last three contests with Navy.