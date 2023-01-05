Who's Playing
North Alabama @ Lipscomb
Current Records: North Alabama 9-6; Lipscomb 8-7
What to Know
The North Alabama Lions lost both of their matches to the Lipscomb Bisons last season on scores of 74-84 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Lions and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena.
North Alabama entered their game against the Bellarmine Knights on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for North Alabama as they fell 69-65 to Bellarmine.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Lipscomb on Monday, and boy were they were right. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 77-48 beatdown courtesy of the Liberty Flames.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lipscomb have won five out of their last seven games against North Alabama.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Lipscomb 75 vs. North Alabama 72
- Jan 04, 2022 - Lipscomb 84 vs. North Alabama 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - North Alabama 73 vs. Lipscomb 66
- Feb 06, 2020 - Lipscomb 73 vs. North Alabama 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - North Alabama 82 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Mar 01, 2019 - Lipscomb 87 vs. North Alabama 75
- Feb 02, 2019 - Lipscomb 102 vs. North Alabama 80