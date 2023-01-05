Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Lipscomb

Current Records: North Alabama 9-6; Lipscomb 8-7

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions lost both of their matches to the Lipscomb Bisons last season on scores of 74-84 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Lions and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena.

North Alabama entered their game against the Bellarmine Knights on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for North Alabama as they fell 69-65 to Bellarmine.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Lipscomb on Monday, and boy were they were right. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 77-48 beatdown courtesy of the Liberty Flames.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Series History

Lipscomb have won five out of their last seven games against North Alabama.