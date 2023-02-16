Who's Playing

North Florida @ Lipscomb

Current Records: North Florida 11-15; Lipscomb 16-11

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Lipscomb and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Allen Arena. The Bisons won both of their matches against North Florida last season (77-74 and 74-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Lipscomb came up short against the North Alabama Lions on Saturday, falling 80-70.

Meanwhile, North Florida had enough points to win and then some against the Stetson Hatters on Saturday, taking their contest 92-81.

Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Ospreys have struggled against the spread on the road.

North Florida's win lifted them to 11-15 while Lipscomb's defeat dropped them down to 16-11. We'll see if North Florida can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bisons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lipscomb have won nine out of their last 16 games against North Florida.