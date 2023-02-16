Who's Playing
North Florida @ Lipscomb
Current Records: North Florida 11-15; Lipscomb 16-11
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Lipscomb and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Allen Arena. The Bisons won both of their matches against North Florida last season (77-74 and 74-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Lipscomb came up short against the North Alabama Lions on Saturday, falling 80-70.
Meanwhile, North Florida had enough points to win and then some against the Stetson Hatters on Saturday, taking their contest 92-81.
Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Ospreys have struggled against the spread on the road.
North Florida's win lifted them to 11-15 while Lipscomb's defeat dropped them down to 16-11. We'll see if North Florida can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bisons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Lipscomb have won nine out of their last 16 games against North Florida.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Lipscomb 74 vs. North Florida 65
- Jan 29, 2022 - Lipscomb 77 vs. North Florida 74
- Jan 16, 2021 - North Florida 72 vs. Lipscomb 67
- Jan 15, 2021 - Lipscomb 84 vs. North Florida 72
- Mar 05, 2020 - Lipscomb 73 vs. North Florida 71
- Feb 22, 2020 - North Florida 82 vs. Lipscomb 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Lipscomb 85 vs. North Florida 73
- Feb 06, 2019 - Lipscomb 92 vs. North Florida 55
- Jan 09, 2019 - Lipscomb 81 vs. North Florida 66
- Feb 10, 2018 - Lipscomb 82 vs. North Florida 75
- Jan 11, 2018 - North Florida 102 vs. Lipscomb 96
- Mar 02, 2017 - North Florida 91 vs. Lipscomb 85
- Feb 16, 2017 - North Florida 93 vs. Lipscomb 82
- Jan 21, 2017 - North Florida 90 vs. Lipscomb 84
- Feb 13, 2016 - Lipscomb 94 vs. North Florida 87
- Jan 14, 2016 - North Florida 95 vs. Lipscomb 83