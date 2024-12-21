Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 3-8, Little Rock 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Little Rock Trojans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Center. The Panthers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Thursday, Eastern Illinois couldn't handle SE Missouri State and fell 79-72.

Eastern Illinois struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as SE Missouri State posted 18.

Meanwhile, Little Rock didn't have too much breathing room in their match against SIUE on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 60-56 win.

Eastern Illinois' defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Little Rock, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-5 record this season.

Eastern Illinois might still be hurting after the devastating 71-47 loss they got from Little Rock when the teams last played back in February. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Little Rock and Eastern Illinois both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.