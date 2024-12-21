Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 3-8, Little Rock 7-5

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Center. The Trojans will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Little Rock is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 60-56 win over SIUE on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois couldn't handle SE Missouri State on Thursday and fell 79-72. The Panthers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Eastern Illinois struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as SE Missouri State posted 18.

Little Rock has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-5 record this season. As for Eastern Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-8.

Looking ahead, Little Rock is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their sixth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Little Rock took their victory against Eastern Illinois in their previous meeting back in February by a conclusive 71-47. Will Little Rock repeat their success, or does Eastern Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Little Rock is a solid 6-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Little Rock and Eastern Illinois both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.