Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Jax. State 5-7, Little Rock 6-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will stay at home for another game and welcome the Jax. State Gamecocks at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Jack Stephens Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact Little Rock proved on Monday. They came out on top against the Racers by a score of 80-66.

Little Rock's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Bradley Douglas, who scored 14 points along with five assists. KK Robinson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Jax. State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They had just enough and edged the Texans out 65-62.

The win got the Trojans back to even at 6-6. As for the Gamecocks, their victory bumped their record up to 5-7.

Little Rock came up short against Jax. State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 72-62. Will Little Rock have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Jax. State has won both of the games they've played against Little Rock in the last 2 years.