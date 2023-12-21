Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Jax. State 5-7, Little Rock 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Jax. State Gamecocks will head out on the road to face off against the Little Rock Trojans at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Jax. State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texans and snuck past 65-62.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact Little Rock proved on Monday. They came out on top against the Racers by a score of 80-66. The win made it back-to-back wins for Little Rock.

Little Rock's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Bradley Douglas, who scored 14 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of KK Robinson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Gamecocks' win bumped their record up to 5-7. As for the Trojans, the victory got them back to even at 6-6.

Jax. State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Little Rock is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-2 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Little Rock is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jax. State has won both of the games they've played against Little Rock in the last 2 years.