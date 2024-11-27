Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-7, Little Rock 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.17

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Little Rock. They will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Jack Stephens Center. The timing is sure in the Trojans' favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Hawks have been banged up by 22 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

The experts figured Little Rock would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Illinois, and, well: they nailed that call. It's going to take some time for Little Rock to recover from the 92-34 bruising that Illinois dished out on Monday. The game marked the Trojans' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Little Rock struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for Md.-E. Shore to recover from the 109-35 bruising that Arkansas dished out on Monday. The Hawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-15.

Little Rock now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Md.-E. Shore, their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

Odds

Little Rock is a big 15.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.