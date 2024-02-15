Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Morehead State 20-5, Little Rock 14-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Morehead State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Morehead State proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 69-57 victory over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, Little Rock had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-60 win over the Leathernecks. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Little Rock has posted since November 25, 2023.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 20-5 with that victory, which was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Trojans, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-11 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Morehead State and the Trojans are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Morehead State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Little Rock struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Morehead State came up short against the Trojans in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 72-68. Can Morehead State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Little Rock and Morehead State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.