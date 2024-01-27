Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: SE Missouri State 7-13, Little Rock 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Little Rock Trojans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Jack Stephens Center. SE Missouri State is hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 84-58, which was the final score in the Redhawks' tilt against the Skyhawks on Thursday. SE Missouri State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-22.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Little Rock proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 80-66 win over the Lions. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Little Rock.

The Redhawks have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season. As for the Trojans, the victory got them back to even at 10-10.

SE Missouri State won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, slipping by Little Rock 99-98. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Missouri State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won both of the games they've played against Little Rock in the last year.