Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: UT Martin 9-12, Little Rock 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the UT Martin Skyhawks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Little Rock would be headed in after a win, but Tennessee State made sure that didn't happen. Little Rock fell just short of Tennessee State by a score of 72-70 on Thursday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 142 point over/under.

Meanwhile, UT Martin's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 90-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of SE Missouri State.

This is the second loss in a row for Little Rock and nudges their season record down to 13-8. As for UT Martin, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-12.

Little Rock won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup on January 2nd, slipping by UT Martin 57-56. Does Little Rock have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT Martin turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Little Rock has won 3 out of their last 5 games against UT Martin.

  • Jan 02, 2025 - Little Rock 57 vs. UT Martin 56
  • Feb 06, 2024 - Little Rock 77 vs. UT Martin 57
  • Jan 13, 2024 - UT Martin 77 vs. Little Rock 72
  • Feb 11, 2023 - UT Martin 84 vs. Little Rock 61
  • Dec 29, 2022 - Little Rock 88 vs. UT Martin 74