Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: UT Martin 9-12, Little Rock 13-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the UT Martin Skyhawks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Little Rock would be headed in after a win, but Tennessee State made sure that didn't happen. Little Rock fell just short of Tennessee State by a score of 72-70 on Thursday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 142 point over/under.

Meanwhile, UT Martin's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 90-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of SE Missouri State.

This is the second loss in a row for Little Rock and nudges their season record down to 13-8. As for UT Martin, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-12.

Little Rock won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup on January 2nd, slipping by UT Martin 57-56. Does Little Rock have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT Martin turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Little Rock has won 3 out of their last 5 games against UT Martin.