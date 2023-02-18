Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Little Rock

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 9-19; Little Rock 8-20

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Little Rock Trojans at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Jack Stephens Center. EIU will be hoping to build upon the 70-63 win they picked up against Little Rock when they previously played in January.

The contest between the Panthers and the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with EIU falling 78-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Little Rock was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 82-81 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

EIU is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with EIU, who are 13-13 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Eastern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.