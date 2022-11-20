Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Little Rock

Current Records: Jackson State 0-2; Little Rock 1-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Little Rock Trojans are heading back home. They will take on the Jackson State Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jack Stephens Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Little Rock came up short against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Thursday, falling 84-76.

Meanwhile, Jackson State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 85-79 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. One thing holding the Tigers back was the mediocre play of Gabe Watson, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The losses put Little Rock at 1-3 and Jackson State at 0-2. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Little Rock has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Jackson State experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.