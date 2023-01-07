Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Little Rock

Current Records: SE Missouri State 6-10; Little Rock 5-11

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Little Rock Trojans will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Jack Stephens Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

SE Missouri State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 87-82 to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Little Rock entered their matchup against the Lindenwood Lions on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Trojans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 67-62 to Lindenwood.

Barring any buzzer beaters, SE Missouri State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with SE Missouri State, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.

The Redhawks are now 6-10 while Little Rock sits at 5-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SE Missouri State has only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 45th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Little Rock has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.