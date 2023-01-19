Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Little Rock

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-11; Little Rock 5-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be on the road. Tennessee Tech and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a win while Little Rock will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Tennessee Tech beat the Tennessee State Tigers 71-63 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Little Rock came up short against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Saturday, falling 70-63.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tennessee Tech is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Golden Eagles' victory brought them up to 7-11 while the Trojans' loss pulled them down to 5-14. Tennessee Tech is 4-3 after wins this year, and Little Rock is 5-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.