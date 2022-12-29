Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Little Rock

Current Records: UT Martin 7-5; Little Rock 4-9

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Little Rock Trojans will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Simmons Bank Arena. UT Martin will be strutting in after a victory while Little Rock will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Skyhawks took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging a 120-59 win over the Crowley's Ridge College Pioneers.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Little Rock as they fell 77-75 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves last Thursday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Little Rock, who fell 67-65 when the teams previously met last February.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UT Martin is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The Skyhawks are now 7-5 while the Trojans sit at 4-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UT Martin comes into the contest boasting the 10th most points per game in college basketball at 84.9. Less enviably, Little Rock is stumbling into the game with the 348th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas

Odds

The Skyhawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.