Albany Great Danes @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Albany 7-6, LIU 1-10

The Albany Great Danes will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the LIU Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Despite being away, Albany is looking at a nine-point advantage in the spread.

Last Friday, the Great Danes lost to the Bulls on the road by a decisive 89-73 margin.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jonathan Beagle, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Amar'e Marshall was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Sharks lost to the Mountaineers, and the Sharks lost bad. The score wound up at 87-59. LIU found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Great Danes have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-6 record this season. As for the Sharks, their loss was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 1-10.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Albany's sizeable advantage in that area, LIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Albany strolled past LIU when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a score of 76-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Albany is a big 9-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

LIU and Albany both have 1 win in their last 2 games.