Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Albany 7-6, LIU 1-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the LIU Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Great Danes lost to the Bulls on the road by a decisive 89-73 margin.

Despite their loss, Albany saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jonathan Beagle, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Beagle has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Amar'e Marshall, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Mountaineers, falling 87-59. LIU found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Great Danes have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-6 record this season. As for the Sharks, their defeat was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 1-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 62.3 points per game. The only thing between Albany and another offensive beatdown is LIU. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Albany strolled past LIU in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 by a score of 76-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

LIU and Albany both have 1 win in their last 2 games.