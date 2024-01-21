Who's Playing
CCSU Blue Devils @ LIU Sharks
Current Records: CCSU 9-8, LIU 3-13
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
What to Know
CCSU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The CCSU Blue Devils and the LIU Sharks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored CCSU last Friday, but the final result did not. They lost 75-73 to the Dolphins on a last-minute shot with but a second left in the second quarter.
CCSU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jordan Jones, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jones has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Tre Breland, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Sharks couldn't handle the Red Flash on Friday and fell 72-66. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LIU in their matchups with St. Francis: they've now lost three in a row.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tana Kopa, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.
The Blue Devils' defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Sharks, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-13 record this season.
Looking ahead, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
CCSU strolled past LIU in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 by a score of 58-42. Will CCSU repeat their success, or does LIU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
CCSU is a solid 7-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 146 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LIU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.
- Jan 22, 2023 - CCSU 58 vs. LIU 42
- Jan 05, 2023 - CCSU 78 vs. LIU 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - CCSU 65 vs. LIU 62
- Jan 15, 2022 - LIU 83 vs. CCSU 61
- Feb 21, 2021 - LIU 81 vs. CCSU 79
- Feb 20, 2021 - LIU 87 vs. CCSU 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. CCSU 74
- Jan 09, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. CCSU 78
- Feb 28, 2019 - LIU 84 vs. CCSU 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - LIU 84 vs. CCSU 71