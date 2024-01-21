Who's Playing

Current Records: CCSU 9-8, LIU 3-13

CCSU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The CCSU Blue Devils and the LIU Sharks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored CCSU last Friday, but the final result did not. They lost 75-73 to the Dolphins on a last-minute shot with but a second left in the second quarter.

CCSU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jordan Jones, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jones has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Tre Breland, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Sharks couldn't handle the Red Flash on Friday and fell 72-66. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LIU in their matchups with St. Francis: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tana Kopa, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Blue Devils' defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Sharks, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-13 record this season.

Looking ahead, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

CCSU strolled past LIU in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 by a score of 58-42. Will CCSU repeat their success, or does LIU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

CCSU is a solid 7-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

LIU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.