Halftime Report

CCSU and LIU have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 27-18, CCSU has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

CCSU entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will LIU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: CCSU 14-6, LIU 10-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

LIU is on a four-game streak of home wins, while CCSU is on a five-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Sharks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

LIU fought the good fight in their overtime match against Mercyhurst on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 85-80 to the Lakers.

Meanwhile, CCSU strolled past Chicago State with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 81-64.

LIU's loss dropped their record down to 10-13. As for CCSU, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season.

While only LIU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-3 against the spread).

LIU skirted past CCSU 54-52 when the teams last played on January 12th. Does LIU have another victory up their sleeve, or will CCSU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a 4-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 124.5 points.

Series History

LIU and CCSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.