Who's Playing
CCSU Blue Devils @ LIU Sharks
Current Records: CCSU 14-6, LIU 10-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York
What to Know
LIU has won four straight games at home, while CCSU has won four straight on the road, but those streaks won't matter much on Thursday. The two teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Sharks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Sunday.
LIU fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Mercyhurst but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 85-80 to the Lakers. The Sharks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, CCSU strolled past Chicago State with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 81-64.
LIU's loss dropped their record down to 10-13. As for CCSU, they have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season.
LIU skirted past CCSU 54-52 in their previous matchup two weeks ago. Does LIU have another victory up their sleeve, or will CCSU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
LIU and CCSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 12, 2025 - LIU 54 vs. CCSU 52
- Feb 29, 2024 - CCSU 78 vs. LIU 64
- Jan 21, 2024 - CCSU 72 vs. LIU 63
- Jan 22, 2023 - CCSU 58 vs. LIU 42
- Jan 05, 2023 - CCSU 78 vs. LIU 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - CCSU 65 vs. LIU 62
- Jan 15, 2022 - LIU 83 vs. CCSU 61
- Feb 21, 2021 - LIU 81 vs. CCSU 79
- Feb 20, 2021 - LIU 87 vs. CCSU 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. CCSU 74