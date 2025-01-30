Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: CCSU 14-6, LIU 10-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

LIU has won four straight games at home, while CCSU has won four straight on the road, but those streaks won't matter much on Thursday. The two teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Sharks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Sunday.

LIU fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Mercyhurst but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 85-80 to the Lakers. The Sharks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, CCSU strolled past Chicago State with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 81-64.

LIU's loss dropped their record down to 10-13. As for CCSU, they have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season.

LIU skirted past CCSU 54-52 in their previous matchup two weeks ago. Does LIU have another victory up their sleeve, or will CCSU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

LIU and CCSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.