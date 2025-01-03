Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Le Moyne 5-10, LIU 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

LIU is preparing for their first Northeast matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Sharks are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

LIU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 144.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were just a bucket shy of victory two weeks ago and fell 60-59 to Lehigh. The Sharks were up 44-31 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

LIU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Shadrak Lasu, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds, and Jamal Fuller, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds. Lasu had some trouble finding his footing against Missouri back in December of 2024, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne suffered a painful 88-69 loss at the hands of Niagara on Sunday. The Dolphins have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

LIU's defeat dropped their record down to 4-11. As for Le Moyne, their loss dropped their record down to 5-10.

Going forward, LIU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: LIU is playing as the favorites at home, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

LIU was able to grind out a solid victory over Le Moyne in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 76-64. Will LIU repeat their success, or does Le Moyne have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LIU is a 3-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sharks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LIU and Le Moyne both have 1 win in their last 2 games.