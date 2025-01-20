Halftime Report

LIU and Mercyhurst have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 34-28, LIU has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

LIU entered the contest having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Mercyhurst step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Mercyhurst 8-12, LIU 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Mercyhurst Lakers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the LIU Sharks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Lakers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7.5-point favorite Sharks.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Mercyhurst finally turned things around against Wagner on Saturday. They secured a 69-65 W over the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, LIU had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with a 64-51 victory over the Red Flash.

Mercyhurst's win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-12. As for LIU, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-11.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, LIU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be Mercyhurst's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

LIU is a big 7.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

