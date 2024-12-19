Halftime Report

Mt St Mary's is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against LIU.

If Mt St Mary's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-4 in no time. On the other hand, LIU will have to make due with a 4-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 6-4, LIU 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers are taking a road trip to face off against the LIU Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Sharks have the home-court advantage, but the Mountaineers are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Mt St Mary's will head out to face LIU after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Mt St Mary's took a 77-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Loyola Maryland. The Mountaineers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Mt St Mary's loss came about despite a quality game from Terrell Ard Jr., who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and four steals. The dominant performance also gave Ard Jr. a new career-high in field goal percentage (62.5%).

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for LIU on Saturday and boy were they right. They were dealt a punishing 88-61 defeat at the hands of Missouri. The Sharks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-24.

Even though they lost, LIU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Mt St Mary's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4. As for LIU, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-9.

Everything came up roses for Mt St Mary's against LIU when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as the team secured an 87-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Mt St Mary's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a slight 1.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LIU.