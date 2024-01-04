Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Wagner 6-6, LIU 1-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wagner is 8-2 against LIU since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Steinberg Wellness Center. LIU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Wagner, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, a fact Wagner proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 68-56. The win made it back-to-back wins for Wagner.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 86-69 bruising from the Great Danes.

The victory got the Seahawks back to even at 6-6. As for the Sharks, their loss dropped their record down to 1-11.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Wagner haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging 15.6 turnovers per game. Given Wagner's sizeable advantage in that area, LIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wagner was able to grind out a solid win over LIU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 58-46. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wagner has won 8 out of their last 10 games against LIU.