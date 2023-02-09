Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ LIU

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 14-11; LIU 3-20

What to Know

After three games on the road, the LIU Sharks are heading back home. The Sharks and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between LIU and the Merrimack Warriors last week was not particularly close, with LIU falling 76-59. Guard Marko Maletic (13 points) and guard R.J. Greene (12 points) were the top scorers for LIU.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 83-79 to the Wagner Seahawks.

The losses put LIU at 3-20 and the Knights at 14-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Sharks are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.1 on average. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Series History

LIU have won nine out of their last 17 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.