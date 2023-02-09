Who's Playing
Fairleigh Dickinson @ LIU
Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 14-11; LIU 3-20
What to Know
After three games on the road, the LIU Sharks are heading back home. The Sharks and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The matchup between LIU and the Merrimack Warriors last week was not particularly close, with LIU falling 76-59. Guard Marko Maletic (13 points) and guard R.J. Greene (12 points) were the top scorers for LIU.
Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 83-79 to the Wagner Seahawks.
The losses put LIU at 3-20 and the Knights at 14-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Sharks are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.1 on average. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LIU have won nine out of their last 17 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Fairleigh Dickinson 101 vs. LIU 89
- Feb 26, 2022 - LIU 84 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 77
- Jan 23, 2022 - LIU 79 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 75
- Feb 05, 2021 - Fairleigh Dickinson 77 vs. LIU 62
- Feb 04, 2021 - Fairleigh Dickinson 78 vs. LIU 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - LIU 73 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 72
- Feb 21, 2020 - LIU 86 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 81
- Jan 11, 2020 - LIU 84 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 70
- Jan 31, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 80 vs. LIU 77
- Jan 19, 2019 - LIU 79 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 77
- Mar 03, 2018 - LIU 78 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 77
- Jan 11, 2018 - LIU 90 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 85
- Dec 29, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 82 vs. LIU 71
- Feb 11, 2017 - LIU 75 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 69
- Jan 21, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 83 vs. LIU 66
- Jan 30, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 88 vs. LIU 85
- Jan 21, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 101 vs. LIU 95