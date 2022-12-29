Who's Playing
Wagner @ LIU
Current Records: Wagner 7-4; LIU 2-10
What to Know
The LIU Sharks haven't won a matchup against the Wagner Seahawks since Jan. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. LIU and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Sharks took their game at home last Thursday with ease, bagging a 95-58 win over the Purchase Panthers.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown Wagner laid on the Gwynedd-Mercy Griffins.
The wins brought LIU up to 2-10 and Wagner to 7-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: LIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Seahawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wagner have won nine out of their last 17 games against LIU.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Wagner 82 vs. LIU 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wagner 79 vs. LIU 64
- Jan 21, 2022 - Wagner 92 vs. LIU 85
- Jan 15, 2021 - Wagner 76 vs. LIU 74
- Jan 14, 2021 - LIU 77 vs. Wagner 66
- Feb 27, 2020 - LIU 74 vs. Wagner 66
- Jan 20, 2020 - Wagner 72 vs. LIU 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Wagner 68 vs. LIU 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wagner 71 vs. LIU 59
- Mar 06, 2018 - LIU 71 vs. Wagner 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Wagner 78 vs. LIU 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - LIU 69 vs. Wagner 67
- Feb 25, 2017 - LIU 88 vs. Wagner 84
- Jan 19, 2017 - LIU 76 vs. Wagner 69
- Mar 05, 2016 - Wagner 81 vs. LIU 65
- Feb 11, 2016 - LIU 82 vs. Wagner 69
- Jan 14, 2016 - LIU 71 vs. Wagner 70