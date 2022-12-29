Who's Playing

Wagner @ LIU

Current Records: Wagner 7-4; LIU 2-10

What to Know

The LIU Sharks haven't won a matchup against the Wagner Seahawks since Jan. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. LIU and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Sharks took their game at home last Thursday with ease, bagging a 95-58 win over the Purchase Panthers.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown Wagner laid on the Gwynedd-Mercy Griffins.

The wins brought LIU up to 2-10 and Wagner to 7-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: LIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Seahawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner have won nine out of their last 17 games against LIU.