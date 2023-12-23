Halftime Report

Colo. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against LMU.

If Colo. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-1 in no time. On the other hand, LMU will have to make due with a 7-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Colo. State 9-1, LMU 7-5

What to Know

LMU will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Colo. State Rams at 10:00 p.m. ET at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

LMU entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 76-56 margin over the Titans. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, as LMU's was.

LMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Justin Wright out in front who scored 19 points along with six assists. Wright continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Dominick Harris, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rams were fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the ThunderWolves 86-54 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Colo. State has managed all season.

The Lions pushed their record up to 7-5 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Rams, their win bumped their record up to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as LMU and Colo. State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. LMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

LMU lost to Colo. State at home by a decisive 87-71 margin in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Will LMU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Colo. State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against LMU.