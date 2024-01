Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for LMU after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 39-33 lead against Pacific.

If LMU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-9 in no time. On the other hand, Pacific will have to make due with a 6-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Pacific 6-12, LMU 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

LMU is on a four-game streak of home losses, Pacific a seven-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gersten Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Lions were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 68-64 to the Gaels.

LMU's loss came about despite a quality game from Will Johnston, who scored 19 points along with six assists. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Tigers ended up a good deal behind the Waves on Thursday and lost 93-78.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Lesown Hallums Jr., who scored 13 points.

The Lions have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-9 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 6-12.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: LMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Pacific, though, as they've been averaging only 28.6 rebounds per game. Given LMU's sizeable advantage in that area, Pacific will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, LMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

LMU is a big 14.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LMU and Pacific both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.